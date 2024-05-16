Ukrzaliznytsia hands over two more railcars to the Ukrainian Armed Forces to evacuate wounded

Ukrzaliznytsia has donated two more modernized railroad cars for the evacuation of the wounded to the Defense Forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to the company's statement.

Details

Ukrzaliznytsia has handed over two more modernized railroad cars for evacuation of the wounded. In total, over the past two years, the railroad has already converted 68 railcars for medical evacuation - the post reads.

It is noted that these cars are equipped with generators for autonomous power supply, oxygen concentrators, artificial lung ventilation, blood transfusion, cardiac monitors and other equipment that allows for the safest possible transportation of wounded of varying severity and emergency surgical and resuscitation care on the road.

Recall

For the first time, Ukrzaliznytsia demonstrated a medical evacuation trainequipped as a hospital, which can provide emergency care and even perform operations on the go.