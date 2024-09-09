Ukrzaliznytsia changes routes for technical reasons: delays of up to 2 hours are possible

Due to technical problems, Ukrzaliznytsia is temporarily changing the routes of trains that were supposed to run on the Fastiv-2 - Bila Tserkva - Myronivka section. This is reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.

Details

At least until the morning of September 9, train traffic will be rerouted through Fastiv-1, Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi, Trypillia, and Myronivka stations.

Delays of up to two hours are expected for the following flights: №181/182, №6/216, №110, №32, №88, №40, №4, №3, №75/76, №85/86, №31/32.

The list may be supplemented.

Passengers from Bila Tserkva will be refunded the cost of their tickets and credited with bonuses.

Railway crews are working to solve the problem.

Enemy carried out targeted massive shelling of railway infrastructure in two regions at night - Ukrzaliznytsia