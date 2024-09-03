Enemy carried out targeted massive shelling of railway infrastructure in two regions at night - Ukrzaliznytsia

On the night of September 3, the Russian army massively shelled the railway infrastructure and rolling stock in Sumy and Dnipropetrovs'k regions. There were no casualties. No passenger flights were canceled. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.

Last night, the enemy carried out a targeted massive shelling of the railroad. In particular, infrastructure and rolling stock in Sumy and Dnipropetrovs'k regions were attacked. Fortunately, there were no casualties - said Ukrzaliznytsia.

UZ also reported that last night the house of a Ukrzaliznytsia employee, a locomotive depot driver, came under enemy shelling in Pokrovsk. It is from this city that railroad workers are currently organizing the evacuation of the population and are forced to work under constant enemy attacks.

The railroad worker and his wife (a primary trade union worker) were injured and taken to the hospital.

"Not a single passenger flight has been canceled, we continue to move," Ukrzaliznytsia added.

