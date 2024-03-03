Ukrzaliznytsia appoints additional high-speed train Kyiv - Lviv for next weekend

Until March 8, Ukrzaliznytsia will operate an additional high-speed train between Kyiv and Lviv. Tickets can already be purchased in the app. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia on its Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Ukrzaliznytsia is to run an additional high-speed train #741/742 Kyiv - Lviv next weekend. Departure from the capital at 14:58, arrival in Lviv at 20:56, departure in the opposite direction at 08:05, arrival in Kyiv at 14:10. , the statement said.

It is noted that tickets are already available in the app.

In February, Ukrzaliznytsia reached a record high in freight transportation - 14.5 million tons of cargo for the month.