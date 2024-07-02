"Ukrzaliznytsia announced a change in the rules for the transportation of animals on trains: what is expected

"Ukrzaliznytsia wants to change the rules for transporting animals on trains. The update provides for leniency for civilians and especially the military. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of UZ.

Details

We have studied tons of feedback, the experience of partner railways, involved UAnimals experts, lawyers, and colleagues from the Ministry of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development, and have already submitted changes for approval that we are ready to discuss with you and take into account the interests of animal owners and everyone who avoids contact with them for various reasons - said Ukrzaliznytsia.

The company emphasizes that the updated rules still need to be approved. Nevertheless, UZ has already told about the changes in the rules:

We're removing the definition of "rigid construction" from the description of carriers: a modern pet backpack will do, as long as it has a waterproof, absorbent bottom;

For small animals up to 45 cm at the withers, we allow temporary stay without a carrier - for healthy activity and/or sleeping on the compartment shelf;



For large dogs over 45 cm, we will also allow travel in SV and RIC cars with a full redemption of the compartment;



Large dogs will also be able to travel in Intercity+ - subject to the purchase of all seats that are placed in a single block in a row;



Any service dogs of the Defense Forces will be able to travel free of charge in all types of cars with a muzzle and leash.



Important: if you feel uncomfortable or have an allergic reaction to being near an animal, we will provide alternative locations - Ukrzaliznytsia emphasizes.

Addendum

In addition, UZ , together with UAnimals, is launching a social campaign to encourage passengers without animals to treat passengers with animals more humanely. This is important because for many of us, an animal is a family member.

The company adds that the new rules must be approved by the State Regulatory Service of Ukraine.

However, before that, the draft order with all the changes will be submitted for public discussion to take into account the interests of all passengers and ensure the comfort of everyone on board.

Recall

