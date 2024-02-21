Ukrposhta to deliver medicines to the frontline and de-occupied territories - Ministry of Reintegration

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 103407 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112906 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155518 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158971 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255931 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175175 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166189 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148456 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229081 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113112 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 34984 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 40755 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 47309 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 44906 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 33365 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255943 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229087 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214881 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240466 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227022 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 103414 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 75209 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 81320 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114040 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114882 views
Actual
Ukrposhta to deliver medicines to the frontline and de-occupied territories - Ministry of Reintegration

Ukrposhta to deliver medicines to the frontline and de-occupied territories - Ministry of Reintegration

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24386 views

Ukrposhta will deliver medicines to Ukrainians in Sumy and Donetsk regions as part of the pilot project Ukrposhta. Pharmacy" pilot project, which aims to solve the problem of pharmacy shortages.

Ukrposhta will deliver medicines to Ukrainians in the de-occupied areas of Donetsk region and the border areas of Sumy region. This was reported by the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry explains that there is a lack of stationary pharmacies in the de-occupied and frontline areas. Citizens can now order and receive medicines through Ukrposhta, which has received licenses for retail and electronic retail of medicines.

The pilot project "Ukrposhta. Apteka" has started in Donetsk region and in the border areas of Sumy region. The expansion of the project is planned soon.It will include the front-line Kharkiv region, Kherson region, Mykolaiv region, Zaporizhzhia, etc.

- summarized in the Ministry of Reintegration.

How to order medicines through Ukrposhta. Pharmacy"

You can order over-the-counter medicines (almost 10 thousand items), as well as through the Affordable Medicines program, which currently includes 515 brand names of medicines and medical equipment.

To order, please call: 0 800 300 545. Follow the prompts in the voice menu to contact a specialist.

The order will be packed and sent by Ukrposhta Express. Delivery is free of charge. You can track your shipment on the website, in the mobile app, and via chatbot in messengers

- the Ministry of Reintegration summarized.

Recall

The First Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine reported that almost 90% of villages in the country do not have stationary pharmacies. He emphasized the need to expand the network of mobile pharmacies to improve access to medicines for the rural population.

Ukraine's first mobile pharmacy launched in Kharkiv region18.01.24, 13:57 • 35276 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyHealth

Contact us about advertising