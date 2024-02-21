Ukrposhta to deliver medicines to the frontline and de-occupied territories - Ministry of Reintegration

Ukrposhta will deliver medicines to Ukrainians in the de-occupied areas of Donetsk region and the border areas of Sumy region. This was reported by the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry explains that there is a lack of stationary pharmacies in the de-occupied and frontline areas. Citizens can now order and receive medicines through Ukrposhta, which has received licenses for retail and electronic retail of medicines.

The pilot project "Ukrposhta. Apteka" has started in Donetsk region and in the border areas of Sumy region. The expansion of the project is planned soon.It will include the front-line Kharkiv region, Kherson region, Mykolaiv region, Zaporizhzhia, etc. - summarized in the Ministry of Reintegration.

How to order medicines through Ukrposhta. Pharmacy"

You can order over-the-counter medicines (almost 10 thousand items), as well as through the Affordable Medicines program, which currently includes 515 brand names of medicines and medical equipment.

To order, please call: 0 800 300 545. Follow the prompts in the voice menu to contact a specialist.

The order will be packed and sent by Ukrposhta Express. Delivery is free of charge. You can track your shipment on the website, in the mobile app, and via chatbot in messengers - the Ministry of Reintegration summarized.

Recall

The First Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine reported that almost 90% of villages in the country do not have stationary pharmacies. He emphasized the need to expand the network of mobile pharmacies to improve access to medicines for the rural population.

