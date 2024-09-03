Ukrposhta denies suspension of its work in Pokrovsk

Ukrposhta has not stopped and does not plan to stop its work in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, as long as there is a need for it. As of September 3, there are 4 Ukrposhta offices in the city, and two more in the Pokrovsk community. Ihor Smelyansky, CEO of Ukrposhta, reported this on Telegram , UNN reports.

Attention, Pokrovsk! Today, some telegram channels and media outlets reported that Ukrposhta has stopped working in Pokrovsk. I officially declare that Ukrposhta has NOT stopped and does not plan to stop its work as long as there is a need for it. - wrote Smelyansky.

Mr. Smelyansky said that Ukrposhta continues its work to provide basic services to the population. As of today, there are 4 Ukrposhta branches in Pokrovsk, 2 more branches operate in the Pokrovsk community, and the rest of the villages are covered by 100% mobile branches.

"We have developed and already implemented alternative delivery routes to work in the safest possible conditions," Ukrposhta CEO said.

Recall

On August 28, a stricter curfew was introduced in the Pokrovsk community, including in Pokrovsk itself.