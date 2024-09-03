Ukrposhta denies suspension of its work in Pokrovsk
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrposhta denied the information about the suspension of work in Pokrovsk. There are 6 branches in the city and the community, while the rest of the villages are served by mobile branches. The company has no plans to stop working.
Ukrposhta has not stopped and does not plan to stop its work in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, as long as there is a need for it. As of September 3, there are 4 Ukrposhta offices in the city, and two more in the Pokrovsk community. Ihor Smelyansky, CEO of Ukrposhta, reported this on Telegram , UNN reports.
Attention, Pokrovsk! Today, some telegram channels and media outlets reported that Ukrposhta has stopped working in Pokrovsk. I officially declare that Ukrposhta has NOT stopped and does not plan to stop its work as long as there is a need for it.
Mr. Smelyansky said that Ukrposhta continues its work to provide basic services to the population. As of today, there are 4 Ukrposhta branches in Pokrovsk, 2 more branches operate in the Pokrovsk community, and the rest of the villages are covered by 100% mobile branches.
"We have developed and already implemented alternative delivery routes to work in the safest possible conditions," Ukrposhta CEO said.
Recall
On August 28, a stricter curfew was introduced in the Pokrovsk community, including in Pokrovsk itself.