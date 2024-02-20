"Ukroboronprom will cooperate with MBDA Deutschland, a leading manufacturer of missile systems

The Ukrainian Defense Industry Joint Stock Company has signed a Memorandum with MBDA Deutschland, a leading company in the development and production of missile systems. This was reported by the press service of Ukroboronprom, according to UNN.

Details

The document envisages joint study of programs or opportunities for cooperation on air defense systems and concepts, in particular to counter UAVs. Potential areas of partnership include research, development, production, investment, etc.

Cooperation with the world's leading arms companies not only expands Ukraine's existing capabilities on the battlefield, but also lays a solid foundation for the further development of our defense industry and promotes its integration into the NATO defense industry - said German Smetanin, CEO of UOP JSC.

In his turn, Managing Director of MBDA Deutschland Thomas Gottschild emphasized that this agreement is an important milestone in the relations between the defense industries of Ukraine and Germany.

I look forward to working with Ukroboronprom, a leading player in the European defense industry - Gottschild assured .

Addendum

Ukroboronprom noted that MBDA Deutschland develops and manufactures missile and air defense systems that meet the current and future needs of the army.

Recall

Ukroboronprom has signed a cooperation agreement with German arms manufacturer Dynamit Nobel Defense to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.