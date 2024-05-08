"Ukrenergo to limit power supply to industry and business

"Ukrenergo is forced to limit power supply to industry and business from 18:00 to 23:00 in Ukraine due to a power shortage caused by a massive Russian drone attack on energy facilities.

UNN reports this with reference to Ukrenergo.

Ukrenergo's dispatch center is forced to limit power supply to industry and business from 18:00 to 23:00. The restrictions will be distributed evenly among all regions. The reason for the restrictions is a shortage of electricity caused by a massive Russian missile and drone attack on energy facilities," the statement said. In addition, it is noted that if consumption continues to grow in the evening, Ukrenergo will be forced to resort to an extreme measure to balance the power system - to apply emergency blackouts for household consumers throughout Ukraine. "To avoid this, consume electricity sparingly from 18:00 to 23:00 - Ukrenergo emphasized.

Ukrenergo advises household consumers not to turn on all powerful electrical appliances at the same time, to postpone washing at night, and to turn off lights in empty rooms. "Business and industry: reduce lighting in trading floors and the use of energy-intensive equipment, review production processes, and maximize imports to ensure that outages are avoided and the power system is more resilient," the statement said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy reported that due to Russia's massive missile attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the country may introduce electricity consumption restrictions today.

