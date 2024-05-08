ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
"Ukrenergo to limit power supply to industry and business

"Ukrenergo to limit power supply to industry and business

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21454 views

Due to massive rocket and drone attacks on energy facilities by Russia, which caused a shortage of electricity, Ukrenergo is forced to limit power supply to industry and business from 18:00 to 23:00 in all regions of Ukraine to avoid emergency power outages for the population.

"Ukrenergo is forced to limit power supply to industry and business from 18:00 to 23:00 in Ukraine due to a power shortage caused by a massive Russian drone attack on energy facilities. 

UNN reports this with reference to Ukrenergo.

Ukrenergo's dispatch center is forced to limit power supply to industry and business from 18:00 to 23:00. The restrictions will be distributed evenly among all regions. The reason for the restrictions is a shortage of electricity caused by a massive Russian missile and drone attack on energy facilities," the statement said. In addition, it is noted that if consumption continues to grow in the evening, Ukrenergo will be forced to resort to an extreme measure to balance the power system - to apply emergency blackouts for household consumers throughout Ukraine. "To avoid this, consume electricity sparingly from 18:00 to 23:00

- Ukrenergo emphasized. 

Ukrenergo advises household consumers not to turn on all powerful electrical appliances at the same time, to postpone washing at night, and to turn off lights in empty rooms. "Business and industry: reduce lighting in trading floors and the use of energy-intensive equipment, review production processes, and maximize imports to ensure that outages are avoided and the power system is more resilient," the statement said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy reported that due to Russia's massive missile attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the country may introduce electricity consumption restrictions today.

Hrynchuk: Ukraine lost 8 GW of capacity due to shelling of energy infrastructure08.05.24, 11:36 • 17544 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarEconomy
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising