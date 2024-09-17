Ukrenergo: No more power cuts planned for Wednesday in Ukraine - Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
NPC Ukrenergo reported that on September 18, there are no plans to apply schedules of stabilization blackouts in Ukraine. The power company urged Ukrainians to use electricity sparingly during the evening peak hours.
On Wednesday, September 18, no schedules of stabilization blackouts are expected to be used in Ukraine. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.
Details
No restrictions are expected tomorrow, September 18
Power engineers also urged Ukrainians to use electricity as economically as possible during the evening hours of maximum consumption.
