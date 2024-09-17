Ukrenergo: No more power cuts planned for Wednesday in Ukraine - Ukrenergo

On Wednesday, September 18, no schedules of stabilization blackouts are expected to be used in Ukraine. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

No restrictions are expected tomorrow, September 18 - the company said in a statement.

Power engineers also urged Ukrainians to use electricity as economically as possible during the evening hours of maximum consumption.

Energy infrastructure in 5 regions of Ukraine came under Russian attacks in 24 hours - Ministry of Energy