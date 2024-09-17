Energy infrastructure in 5 regions of Ukraine came under Russian attacks in 24 hours - Ministry of Energy

Civilian energy infrastructure in 5 regions came under enemy fire yesterday, with more than 281,000 consumers in 601 settlements cut off from electricity in Sumy region as a result of an enemy attack. There are no plans to apply blackout schedules today. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Over the past day, civilian energy infrastructure in Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions came under enemy fire," the statement said.

"In Sumy region, substations were shut down during the air raid. A fire broke out at one substation as a result of a missile and drone attack, and more than 281,000 consumers in 601 settlements, as well as industrial enterprises in two regions, were cut off from power. The power supply has now been partially restored," the Ministry of Energy said.

In Donetsk region, the shelling reportedly cut off power to a substation, household consumers and a mine. There were no people in the mine at the time of the incident.

In Cherkasy region, the ministry reports that the fall of the UAV wreckage caused a power line to be disconnected, and cut off power to substations and household consumers. Power has been restored.

In Chernihiv region, overhead lines were reportedly disconnected due to rocket attacks, and more than 2,000 subscribers in 22 settlements were cut off. The power supply has been partially restored.

In total, since October 2022, Russia has reportedly carried out more than 1,000 strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities. This year alone, 9 GW of generating capacity was lost as a result of hostile attacks.

"No power outages are planned for today. (...) Thanks to the efforts of power engineers, the situation in the power system remains stable, but significant damage caused by massive enemy attacks, including one of the largest attacks on the energy sector on August 26, continues to complicate the operation of the power system," the Energy Ministry said.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.42 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.