Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Power to be restored by evening after Russian attack on Sumy region, Ukrainians urged to save electricity from 16:00

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25287 views

Power outages have occurred in Sumy region as a result of Russia's nighttime attack on power facilities. Ukrenergo calls for economical consumption of electricity in the evening amid power shortages and repairs.

Due to Russia's nighttime attack on the energy sector in Sumy region, power outages occurred in Sumy and two other regions in the morning, and power supply should be restored by the evening. There is still a need for economical electricity consumption in the evening peak, amid rising consumption. This was reported on Tuesday by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Consequences of shelling

"At night, the enemy attacked power facilities in Sumy region. As a result, the city of Sumy and parts of Sumy and Chernihiv regions were cut off from power in the morning. Power engineers are working to repair the damage. Power supply should be restored by the evening," Ukrenergo said.

Consumption

Today, on September 17, the level of electricity consumption, as of 9:30 a.m., was 1.2% higher than at the same time on Monday, September 16.  

Ukrenergo noted that the power system remains under capacity constraints, and emergency and scheduled repairs are underway at power facilities. "Therefore, today there is still a need for economical electricity consumption in the evening. Please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time between 16:00 and 22:00," the company emphasized  

Import and export

Imports will be made throughout the day from Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 16,943 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,532 MW in some hours. Exports are not carried out and are not planned.

Power outages

Due to the hostilities and other reasons, 975 settlements are without power supply in full or partially this morning.

Due to the fighting, there are new power outages in Sumy, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions.

In the morning, more than 50 settlements were without power due to the weather. Mostly in Khmelnytsky, Chernihiv and Dnipro regions.  

Due to technical reasons, there are power outages in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Poltava regions. 

