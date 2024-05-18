"Ukrenergo may cut off electricity in Kharkiv and Poltava regions for repairs after russian shelling

On May 19, power outages for industry and consumers are planned only in Kharkiv and Poltava regions due to repair work. This was reported by the press service of NPC Ukrenergo, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that during the day on May 19, there may be power outages for industrial and residential consumers in Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

According to Ukrenergo, this is due to emergency repair work at power facilities that suffered from russian shelling on May 18.

No blackouts are expected in other regions.

