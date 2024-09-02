ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi dismissed - People's Deputy Zheleznyak

Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi dismissed - People's Deputy Zheleznyak

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 95005 views

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak has announced the dismissal of Volodymyr Kudrytskyi from the post of CEO of NPC Ukrenergo. The decision was made after several stages of discussions, and Oleksiy Brekht was appointed acting CEO.

The head of NPC Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi has been fired. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Details

According to Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the decision to resign was made after several stages of discussions and voting.

First, there was a demand on the rate, then the Supervisory Board was bent. Then the vote was 4 to 2, and that was it

- said the MP.

Zheleznyak also drew attention to the possible consequences of this decision.

Now you will see the reaction of the international community and the consequences of this decision. I think the payoff will be quick and quite painful as well

- said the MP.

According to the information, Deputy Chairman of the Board Oleksiy Brekht has been appointed to act as the head of Ukrenergo.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the energy company regarding the dismissal.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

EconomyPolitics

