Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi dismissed - People's Deputy Zheleznyak

The head of NPC Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi has been fired. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Details

According to Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the decision to resign was made after several stages of discussions and voting.

First, there was a demand on the rate, then the Supervisory Board was bent. Then the vote was 4 to 2, and that was it - said the MP.

Zheleznyak also drew attention to the possible consequences of this decision.

Now you will see the reaction of the international community and the consequences of this decision. I think the payoff will be quick and quite painful as well - said the MP.

According to the information, Deputy Chairman of the Board Oleksiy Brekht has been appointed to act as the head of Ukrenergo.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the energy company regarding the dismissal.

The Stavka decided to dismiss Ukrenergo CEO Kudrytskyi - media