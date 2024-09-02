Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi dismissed - People's Deputy Zheleznyak
Kyiv • UNN
MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak has announced the dismissal of Volodymyr Kudrytskyi from the post of CEO of NPC Ukrenergo. The decision was made after several stages of discussions, and Oleksiy Brekht was appointed acting CEO.
The head of NPC Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi has been fired. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.
Details
According to Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the decision to resign was made after several stages of discussions and voting.
First, there was a demand on the rate, then the Supervisory Board was bent. Then the vote was 4 to 2, and that was it
Zheleznyak also drew attention to the possible consequences of this decision.
Now you will see the reaction of the international community and the consequences of this decision. I think the payoff will be quick and quite painful as well
According to the information, Deputy Chairman of the Board Oleksiy Brekht has been appointed to act as the head of Ukrenergo.
However, there has been no official confirmation from the energy company regarding the dismissal.
