Ukrenergo CEO: Power outages after the Russian attack are possible today from about 19:00 to 22:00

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84824 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108103 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150917 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154897 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251016 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174274 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165508 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148357 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226272 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 35356 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 33239 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67369 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35462 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61528 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251016 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226272 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212331 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238058 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224823 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84824 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61528 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67369 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113057 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113939 views
Actual
Ukrenergo CEO: Power outages after the Russian attack are possible today from about 19:00 to 22:00

Ukrenergo CEO: Power outages after the Russian attack are possible today from about 19:00 to 22:00

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14155 views

Due to Russian attacks on energy facilities that have caused significant electricity shortages, there is a possibility of power outages from 19:00 to 22:00 tonight during peak consumption hours if electricity is not consumed sparingly.

Due to a significant shortage of electricity caused by the Russian attack on energy facilities, there is a possibility that consumers will be cut off tonight during the hours of highest consumption - from 19:00 to 22:00. The head of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, told this on the air of Radio Liberty. 

Tonight, if consumption increases significantly enough, we will have to resort to disconnecting consumers as a last resort to balance the power system. We need to be prepared for this, but we can try to avoid it if we consume electricity sparingly and economically, especially during the hours of highest consumption, which are approximately from 19:00 to 22:00

- Kudrytsky said.

He explained that as a result of the missile attack, there was a significant electricity shortage in the power system. It is currently being covered by electricity imports and emergency aid from European countries.

According to Kudrytskyi, there were hits to power facilities in a number of oblasts in both the western and central regions. "There was also a hit to one of Ukrenergo's facilities, but most of the strikes were to power plants that generate electricity, and our substations, let me remind you, transport and transmit it. Accordingly, there is currently a rather large electricity shortage in the system," he said.

Power outages are possible throughout Ukraine in the evening after a massive Russian attack - Ukrenergo08.05.24, 11:37 • 33249 views

According to the CEO of NPC Ukrenergo, protection of power facilities helps minimize the consequences of an attack. "We are talking about both active protection and so-called passive protection. These are engineering fortifications. As for Ukrenergo's substations, this type of protection helps to minimize the consequences of an attack," said Kudrytskyi.

Hrynchuk: Ukraine lost 8 GW of capacity due to shelling of energy infrastructure08.05.24, 11:36 • 17544 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
ukrenerhoUkrenergo

Contact us about advertising