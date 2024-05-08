Ukrenergo CEO: Power outages after the Russian attack are possible today from about 19:00 to 22:00

Due to a significant shortage of electricity caused by the Russian attack on energy facilities, there is a possibility that consumers will be cut off tonight during the hours of highest consumption - from 19:00 to 22:00. The head of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, told this on the air of Radio Liberty.

Tonight, if consumption increases significantly enough, we will have to resort to disconnecting consumers as a last resort to balance the power system. We need to be prepared for this, but we can try to avoid it if we consume electricity sparingly and economically, especially during the hours of highest consumption, which are approximately from 19:00 to 22:00 - Kudrytsky said.

He explained that as a result of the missile attack, there was a significant electricity shortage in the power system. It is currently being covered by electricity imports and emergency aid from European countries.

According to Kudrytskyi, there were hits to power facilities in a number of oblasts in both the western and central regions. "There was also a hit to one of Ukrenergo's facilities, but most of the strikes were to power plants that generate electricity, and our substations, let me remind you, transport and transmit it. Accordingly, there is currently a rather large electricity shortage in the system," he said.

According to the CEO of NPC Ukrenergo, protection of power facilities helps minimize the consequences of an attack. "We are talking about both active protection and so-called passive protection. These are engineering fortifications. As for Ukrenergo's substations, this type of protection helps to minimize the consequences of an attack," said Kudrytskyi.

Hrynchuk: Ukraine lost 8 GW of capacity due to shelling of energy infrastructure