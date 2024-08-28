Ukrenergo: by the end of the day, power outages increased from two to three queues

By the end of the day, in most regions of Ukraine, amid rising electricity consumption due to the heat, there will be three simultaneous blackouts, instead of the two previously predicted, according to NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

According to Ukrenergo, consumption remains high due to the heat wave in most regions of Ukraine. Yesterday, August 27, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the daytime. It was at the same level as on the previous day - Monday, August 26.

As a result of Russia's massive air attack on the power grid on Monday, August 26, consumption restrictions continue to be in effect in Ukraine today. In the morning, emergency outage schedules were forced to be applied in most regions, so the hourly schedules previously reported by regional power distribution companies were not in effect, the company said.

Since 11:00, emergency blackouts have been canceled. By the end of the day, compared to the previous forecast, the scope of restrictive measures has been increased. In most regions, there will be three stages of blackouts simultaneously - Ukrenergo said.

Exports, as indicated, are neither carried out nor planned. No information is provided on the import of e-currency.

