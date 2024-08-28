Outage schedules around the clock, substations in Rivne region lost power due to drone crash - Ministry of Energy

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124596 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 128997 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 211630 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160354 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156980 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144714 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205499 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112590 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193332 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105188 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Outage schedules around the clock, substations in Rivne region lost power due to drone crash - Ministry of Energy

Outage schedules around the clock, substations in Rivne region lost power due to drone crash - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34889 views

The Ministry of Energy has announced round-the-clock schedules of power outages in Ukraine. Power engineers are eliminating the consequences of the attacks, carrying out demining and repair work, calling for economical use of electricity.

Power outage schedules in Ukraine are in effect throughout the day. In Rivne region, substations, household consumers, and the railroad lost power as a result of a UAV crash. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, from 0:00 to 24:00, there will be power outage schedules," the Energy Ministry said.

As indicated, the facilities are currently undergoing emergency response, demining and repair work around the clock. A large-scale repair campaign is also underway.

"To maintain the stability of the energy system, it is important to use electricity rationally and economically," the agency emphasized.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian power system reportedly received emergency aid from Slovakia and Poland.

Shelling

"Rivne region: as a result of the UAV crash, substations, connected household consumers and the railroad lost power (there were no train disruptions). The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme," the statement said.

Zaporizhzhya region: during the inspection of the substation, sappers found unexploded ordnance. They were neutralized.

Donetsk region: a substation and household consumers were cut off from electricity due to hostilities. 

Kyiv region: employees found a UAV on the ground near the overhead line. It was neutralized.

Chernihiv region: as a result of the shelling, overhead lines were disconnected, which cut off power to almost 3,000 consumers in 12 settlements.

Networks status

Central region: a high-voltage overhead line was disconnected. The reason was damage on the section that runs through the territory of Belarus (after 24.02.22, Ukrainian power engineers have no access to its maintenance).

Eastern region: substations and household consumers lost power for technological reasons.

Southeastern region: due to technological disruptions, substation equipment, household and industrial consumers lost power. The power supply has been restored.

Northern region: substations and household consumers lost power for technological reasons. The power supply has been restored.

Power outages for consumers

Over the past day, power engineers restored power to 9463 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions.

In total, 564 settlements remain without power supply as of this morning due to the hostilities and technical violations.

Situation at ZNPP

The water level in the cooling pond is 14.57 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy

