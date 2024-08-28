Outage schedules around the clock, substations in Rivne region lost power due to drone crash - Ministry of Energy

Power outage schedules in Ukraine are in effect throughout the day. In Rivne region, substations, household consumers, and the railroad lost power as a result of a UAV crash. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, from 0:00 to 24:00, there will be power outage schedules," the Energy Ministry said.

As indicated, the facilities are currently undergoing emergency response, demining and repair work around the clock. A large-scale repair campaign is also underway.

"To maintain the stability of the energy system, it is important to use electricity rationally and economically," the agency emphasized.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian power system reportedly received emergency aid from Slovakia and Poland.

Shelling

"Rivne region: as a result of the UAV crash, substations, connected household consumers and the railroad lost power (there were no train disruptions). The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme," the statement said.

Zaporizhzhya region: during the inspection of the substation, sappers found unexploded ordnance. They were neutralized.

Donetsk region: a substation and household consumers were cut off from electricity due to hostilities.

Kyiv region: employees found a UAV on the ground near the overhead line. It was neutralized.

Chernihiv region: as a result of the shelling, overhead lines were disconnected, which cut off power to almost 3,000 consumers in 12 settlements.

Networks status

Central region: a high-voltage overhead line was disconnected. The reason was damage on the section that runs through the territory of Belarus (after 24.02.22, Ukrainian power engineers have no access to its maintenance).

Eastern region: substations and household consumers lost power for technological reasons.

Southeastern region: due to technological disruptions, substation equipment, household and industrial consumers lost power. The power supply has been restored.

Northern region: substations and household consumers lost power for technological reasons. The power supply has been restored.

Power outages for consumers

Over the past day, power engineers restored power to 9463 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions.

In total, 564 settlements remain without power supply as of this morning due to the hostilities and technical violations.

Situation at ZNPP

The water level in the cooling pond is 14.57 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant.