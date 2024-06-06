Ukrenergo allocates more volumes for Kiev, the trend will continue for tomorrow - YASNO

For Kiev, Ukrenergo has allocated more volumes today, and the trend will continue tomorrow. This was announced by the general director of YASNO Sergey Kovalenko, and reminded that from June 24, the decree on fair distribution of limits will start working, Reports UNN.

"Evening. The projected consumption of Kiev for tomorrow is 1050-1100 MW. Critical infrastructure in it now occupies about 25%. You also need to subtract the restrictions. That is, for you and me (the population and business), about 50% of the usual consumption will remain. For Kiev today, Ukrenergo has allocated more volumes, so today it is a little easier. For tomorrow, the trend will continue," Kovalenko wrote on Facebook.

He reminded that the decree on fair distribution of limits will start working on June 24.

"I hope that it will become, if not easier, then at least more clear, on what principle restrictions are calculated. I also look forward to the decision on the distribution between the regions. I would like to add some optimistic appeal. So far, I can only say one thing: let's hold on," Kovalenko said.

Addition

The government , during a meeting on May 24 , approved a resolutionthat obliges regional power companies to ensure a uniform and fair sequence of power outages for consumers.

Tomorrow, June 7, due to the projected shortage of electricity during the day, consumption limits will apply throughout Ukraine. If they are exceeded, emergency shutdown schedules will be applied.