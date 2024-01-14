ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Ukrainians who suffered from russian crimes speak in Davos - Kostin

Ukrainians who suffered from russian crimes speak in Davos - Kostin

Ukrainian victims of war crimes committed by russian slaughterhouses spoke about them at a security meeting, calling for the punishment of russian criminals.

Today, at the fourth meeting of national security advisers on the Ukrainian Peace Formula, Ukrainians who suffered from war crimes in russia told their stories. This was announced by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin during a telethon, UNN reports.

In Davos, the voices of Ukrainians who suffered from russia's war crimes were heard. One of them is a 16-year-old boy from Bucha. The russian military killed his father in front of him. A girl, a nurse from Kyiv region, who was sexually abused by a russian soldier, also spoke. They told their stories and demanded fair punishment for the russian military who committed these crimes and those who gave the criminal orders, including the highest leadership of the aggressor country

- Andriy Kostin said.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General, despite the fact that the war has been going on for almost two years and 120,000 enemy war crimes have been documented, "the stories of people who have survived it still shock both our partners and ourselves.

Cases concerning many crimes committed by the russian occupiers are being heard in Ukrainian courts. So far, the invaders have already received 77 sentences.

Kostin also spoke about the comprehensive accountability network that is being developed to ensure that russia is punished for all its international crimes.

It consists of 5 key components: ensuring effective investigation at the national level, ensuring accountability for the crime of aggression, strategic partnership with institutions in the field of international law, cooperation with partner countries, and ensuring that russia pays compensation to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

Zelenskyy meets with Lithuanian MPs to discuss support for Ukraine's accession to NATO and Russia's responsibility for war crimes10.01.24, 19:55 • 31733 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

War

