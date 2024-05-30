Ukrainians have already bought and sold cars more than 100 thousand times in "Diia": the most popular brands

Ukrainians have already bought and sold cars more than 100,000 times in "Diia", the public services Service reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"Have you noticed how many cars with DIIA license plates are on the roads? These exclusive signs can't be bought just like that - only with "Diia". Ukrainians re-registered their cars 100,000+ times in the app and received an effective license plate," Telegram service said.

Buying and selling a car in "Diia" allows you to avoid trips to the service centers of the Ministry of internal affairs, queues, runners and waiting for payment by banks, the service noted. "Numbers and registration certificates are delivered directly to the door or to a convenient post office near the House," "Diia" noted.

"Auto and user verification is performed automatically. This removes the human factor and corruption risks. Also, you will not buy a stolen or wanted car," the service said.

Top car brands that, as noted, were most often sold or bought:

Volkswagen

Renault

Ford

VAZ

Škoda

"And the average contractual cost of a car is 204,500 UAH," "Diia" noted.

Recall

In Ukraine, launched the purchase and sale of cars in "Diia" in December 2023.