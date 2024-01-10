Ukrainians booked 500 eRestore certificates for new housing

Ukrainians have already booked funds for 500 housing certificates received as compensation for housing destroyed by the Russian occupiers under the eRestoration program. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure, UNN reports.

Funds for 500 housing certificates have been reserved. In the near future, these Ukrainians will be able to spend them on a new home. Housing certificates provide compensation for the purchase of a new apartment or house if the property was completely destroyed, - the statement said.

Details

The ministry reminded that in order to receive a housing certificate, you need to: submit an application to Diia about the destroyed property; wait for the local government commission to determine the amount of compensation and receive a housing certificate in the application.

After that, you need to choose a new home and book the funds in Diia. Within 5 business days, you will receive a confirmation in the app. Next, you need to terminate the ownership of the destroyed housing and execute a purchase and sale agreement. The funds will be transferred to the seller within 5 days.

AddendumAddendum

In total, Ukrainians have already filed more than 8,000 applications for destroyed property with Diia. Of these, more than 2,000 people have already received certificates for more than UAH 3.6 billion. Over UAH 1.1 billion has already been reserved.

Recall

The first Ukrainian family whose home was destroyed as a result of Russian aggression bought a house as part of the eRestoration program.