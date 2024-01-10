ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Ukrainians booked 500 eRestore certificates for new housing

Ukrainians booked 500 eRestore certificates for new housing

Kyiv  •  UNN

500 Ukrainians have reserved eRestore certificates for new housing as compensation for property destroyed by the Russian occupiers.

Ukrainians have already booked funds for 500 housing certificates received as compensation for housing destroyed by the Russian occupiers under the eRestoration program. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure, UNN reports.

Funds for 500 housing certificates have been reserved. In the near future, these Ukrainians will be able to spend them on a new home. Housing certificates provide compensation for the purchase of a new apartment or house if the property was completely destroyed,

- the statement said.

Details

The ministry reminded that in order to receive a housing certificate, you need to: submit an application to Diia about the destroyed property; wait for the local government commission to determine the amount of compensation and receive a housing certificate in the application.

After that, you need to choose a new home and book the funds in Diia. Within 5 business days, you will receive a confirmation in the app. Next, you need to terminate the ownership of the destroyed housing and execute a purchase and sale agreement. The funds will be transferred to the seller within 5 days.

AddendumAddendum

In total, Ukrainians have already filed more than 8,000 applications for destroyed property with Diia. Of these, more than 2,000 people have already received certificates for more than UAH 3.6 billion. Over UAH 1.1 billion has already been reserved.

Recall

The first Ukrainian family whose home was destroyed as a result of Russian aggression bought a house as part of the eRestoration program.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society

