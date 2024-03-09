Ukrainian wins gold at the European Throwing Cup with a season record

Ukraine wins its first medal at the European Athletics Cup in throwing events. Mykhailo Kokhan won the gold medal in the hammer throw. This was reported by Suspilne.Sport, according to UNN.

Details

Kokhan, one of the leaders of the Ukrainian national team at the European Throwing Cup, came to the competition as a 3-time champion of the tournament at the youth level. In 2024, the Ukrainian hammer thrower entered the adult tournament for the first time.

The competitions with Kohan's participation took place on the first competition day. However, they were significantly postponed: due to unfavorable weather conditions, the men's hammer throw final started two hours later than scheduled.

