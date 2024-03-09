Ukrainian wins gold at the European Throwing Cup with a season record

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 25680 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 91863 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 61168 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 253579 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 219363 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 186488 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 227812 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250861 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156787 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371983 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 200146 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 78258 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 99417 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 64496 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 57115 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 32956 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 91863 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 253579 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 201751 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 219363 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 17191 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 25584 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25740 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 58203 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 65557 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukrainian wins gold at the European Throwing Cup with a season record

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27261 views

Mykhailo Kokhan won a gold medal in the hammer throw at the European Throwing Cup with a season's record, the first medal for Ukraine at this tournament.

Ukrainian wins gold at the European Throwing Cup with a season record

Ukraine wins its first medal at the European Athletics Cup in throwing events. Mykhailo Kokhan won the gold medal in the hammer throw. This was reported by Suspilne.Sport, according to UNN.

Details

Kokhan, one of the leaders of the Ukrainian national team at the European Throwing Cup, came to the competition as a 3-time champion of the tournament at the youth level. In 2024, the Ukrainian hammer thrower entered the adult tournament for the first time.

The competitions with Kohan's participation took place on the first competition day. However, they were significantly postponed: due to unfavorable weather conditions, the men's hammer throw final started two hours later than scheduled.

Ukrainian skeleton athlete wins two bronze medals at the North American Cup08.03.24, 20:48 • 50321 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Sports
Suspilne
Ukraine
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14