Ukrainian weightlifter sets record at European Youth Championships
Kyiv • UNN
Olga Ivzhenko became the U-23 European champion in the weight category of up to 55 kg. The athlete lifted 88 kg in the snatch and 104 kg in the clean and jerk, winning with a total of 192 kg.
Ukrainian weightlifter Olha Ivzhenko won the European Youth Championships in the U-23 category under 55 kg. This was reported by the Weightlifting Federation of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Olga won the competition in both events. She lifted 88 kg in the snatch and 104 kg in the clean and jerk.
In total, Ivzhenko became the European champion with a combined weight of 192 kg, confirming her status as one of the best young weightlifters on the continent.
Another Ukrainian athlete in this weight, Yulia Kovaleva, also performed well, finishing in fifth place.
