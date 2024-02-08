Ukrainian Special Forces capture enemy stronghold at a dominant height

Units of the Special Operations Forces conducted Operation Hoverla, occupying the dominant height and capturing an enemy stronghold on one of the operational directions. This was reported by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

In one of the operational areas, the Special Forces units conducted a complex and effective special operation, as a result of which the Defense Forces were able to improve their operational and tactical situation - the statement said.

Details

The purpose of the operation was to capture the enemy's stronghold at a dominant height. The Defense Forces had been unable to take control of it for several months. The special operation was conducted in cooperation with the units of the Defense Forces of the SSO group.

Under the cover of fire support, electronic warfare and UAVs, the fighters moved to conduct special operations. Thanks to the coordinated and professional work of the SSO operators, the enemy was driven out of the stronghold, and two enemies were captured.

After clearing and establishing full control over the enemy's stronghold, designated units of the Defense Forces were brought to the height.

