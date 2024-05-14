Ukrainian soldiers destroy the enemy, clearing Vovchansk of Russian subversive reconnaissance groups - Sinegubov
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops continue their offensive in the Vovchansk direction amid active firefights on the northern outskirts of the city, while Ukrainian forces are working to stabilize the situation and destroy the enemy.
Russian troops do not stop trying to advance in the Vovchansk direction, active firefights are taking place on the northern outskirts of the city, Ukrainian soldiers are working to stabilize the situation in all directions and destroy the enemy, clearing Vovchansk of Russian subversive groups, said the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.
The enemy keeps trying to advance in the Vovchansk sector. Active firefights are taking place on the northern outskirts of the city. Our soldiers are doing everything possible and impossible to stabilize the situation in all directions and destroy the enemy, clearing Vovchansk of Russian subversive reconnaissance groups
According to him, "to date, there has been no information about civilian casualties.
