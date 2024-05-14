Ukrainian soldiers destroy the enemy, clearing Vovchansk of Russian subversive reconnaissance groups - Sinegubov

Russian troops do not stop trying to advance in the Vovchansk direction, active firefights are taking place on the northern outskirts of the city, Ukrainian soldiers are working to stabilize the situation in all directions and destroy the enemy, clearing Vovchansk of Russian subversive groups, said the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

The enemy keeps trying to advance in the Vovchansk sector. Active firefights are taking place on the northern outskirts of the city. Our soldiers are doing everything possible and impossible to stabilize the situation in all directions and destroy the enemy, clearing Vovchansk of Russian subversive reconnaissance groups - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, "to date, there has been no information about civilian casualties.

