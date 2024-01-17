Ukrainian power system has successfully completed half of the heating season - DTEK

Thanks to the work of the air defense system and the daily work of power engineers, Ukraine has successfully passed half of the heating season, avoiding rolling blackouts. This was stated by DTEK Energy CEO Ildar Saleev, UNN reports .

According to him, the Ukrainian energy system is passing the equator of the heating season.

With the exception of power outages due to military operations and bad weather, it is a holiday with light and warmth in Ukrainian homes. This is the most important thing. This is the result of the titanic work of our defenders of the sky - the Ukrainian air defense system. And also the daily professional work of power engineers, repairmen, miners and machine builders - DTEK Energy CEO said in a post.

He also said that over the past three months, power engineers have repaired 6 power units of the TPP, one of which was restored after massive shelling last winter.

At the same time, he said that attacks one of our frontline thermal power plants almost every day and night. In particular, since the beginning of this heating season alone, it has been attacked almost three dozen times.

He also said that during the first half of the heating season in Ukraine..:

- thermal power plants generated 4.2 billion kWh of electricity for the grid;

miners put 10 coal faces into operation, two of them in January;

machine builders manufactured and repaired 115 pieces of mining equipment, including 2 new shearers. And 232 thousand spare parts and components.

Everything for miners to be able to produce enough coal for reliable operation of TPPs - emphasized Saleev.

According to him, Ukraine has also counted imported coal - 157 thousand tons were delivered from Poland, and 188 thousand tons in total since September.

At a high-level meeting of the G7+ Coordination Group, Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko assured international partners that the country has enough coal, gas and nuclear fuel reserves to last until the end of the heating season.