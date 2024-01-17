Ukrainian power system has successfully completed half of the heating season - DTEK

ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 6915 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 11867 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 17577 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 108614 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116395 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147552 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142613 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179108 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172766 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287602 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 52295 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 56652 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 66684 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 93216 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 55719 views
Publications
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 6561 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 108581 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 287591 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254437 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 239438 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 93352 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147552 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108511 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108377 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124371 views
Actual
Ukrainian power system has successfully completed half of the heating season - DTEK

Ukrainian power system has successfully completed half of the heating season - DTEK

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33423 views

According to DTEK Energy CEO Ildar Saleev, thanks to the work of the air defense and power engineers, Ukraine has successfully passed half of this heating season without any serious power outages.

Thanks to the work of the air defense system and the daily work of power engineers, Ukraine has successfully passed half of the heating season, avoiding rolling blackouts. This was stated by DTEK Energy CEO Ildar Saleev, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, the Ukrainian energy system is passing the equator of the heating season.

With the exception of power outages due to military operations and bad weather, it is a holiday with light and warmth in Ukrainian homes. This is the most important thing. This is the result of the titanic work of our defenders of the sky - the Ukrainian air defense system. And also the daily professional work of power engineers, repairmen, miners and machine builders

- DTEK Energy CEO said in a post.

He also said that over the past three months, power engineers have repaired 6 power units of the TPP, one of which was restored after massive shelling last winter.

There is a possibility, but it is quite low - Gerus on returning to scheduled power outages09.01.24, 14:44 • 29990 views

At the same time, he said that attacks one of our frontline thermal power plants almost every day and night. In particular, since the beginning of this heating season alone, it has been attacked almost three dozen times.

Addendum

He also said that during the first half of the heating season in Ukraine..: 

- thermal power plants generated 4.2 billion kWh of electricity for the grid;
miners put 10 coal faces into operation, two of them in January;
machine builders manufactured and repaired 115 pieces of mining equipment, including 2 new shearers. And 232 thousand spare parts and components.

Everything for miners to be able to produce enough coal for reliable operation of TPPs

- emphasized Saleev.

According to him, Ukraine has also counted imported coal - 157 thousand tons were delivered from Poland, and 188 thousand tons in total since September.

Recall

At a high-level meeting of the G7+ Coordination Group, Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko assured international partners that the country has enough coal, gas and nuclear fuel reserves to last until the end of the heating season.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Economy

Contact us about advertising