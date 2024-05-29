Two collaborators who "handed over" Ukrainian patriots during the battles for Kharkiv and Luhansk regions were sentenced to more than 10 years in prison

The court handed down sentences to two collaborators who "handed over" Ukrainian patriots during the battles for Kharkiv and Luhansk regions, the SBU reported, UNN writes.

Details

"Two more enemy henchmen who helped the invaders at the beginning of a full - scale invasion of the Russian Federation received real prison terms," the SBU said.

One of them, a collaborator farmer from the Svatovsky District of Luhansk region, received 12 years in prison.

According to the investigation, during the seizure of the community in March 2022, he "guided" the occupiers to the homes of members of the Resistance Movement. he also reportedly "suggested" the addresses of fellow villagers who left the occupation or have a pro-Ukrainian position. in this way, he helped the rashists rob the homes of local residents and "quartered" Russian soldiers in them.

In addition, the collaborator drove his own car to the command of the Russian occupation group near the front line. For this, the aggressor's accomplice received a pass that allowed him to move freely throughout the temporarily occupied territory of the region.

SBU officers detained the collaborator immediately after the de-occupation of part of Luhansk region.

Another convict, a hostile accomplice from the Chuguevsky District of Kharkiv region, received 11 years in prison.

During the period of the capture of the community, he oriented the invaders on the ground and "leaked" the addresses of Ukrainian patriots to the rashists. after that, the Russian Military, together with their accomplice, broke into people's homes, abducted them, and then robbed their property.

During the liberation of the district, the Security Service established the location of the attacker and detained him.

