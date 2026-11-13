Ukrainian forces eliminated more than 100 occupiers in the Pokrovsk sector — General Staff

Overall, since the beginning of this day, 243 combat engagements have taken place on the front. According to the General Staff, preliminary estimates indicate that Ukrainian troops eliminated 101 occupants in the Pokrovsk direction today and wounded another 23, UNN reports.

The enemy launched 44 air strikes and dropped 155 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 3,023 kamikaze drones to strike targets and carried out 1,775 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops - the summary says.

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the occupants launched one air strike, dropped two guided aerial bombs, and carried out 25 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units twice near Starytsia and toward the settlement of Okhrimivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the occupants conducted one assault, attacking toward Hlushkivka.

Fourteen attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman direction near Hrekivka and toward the settlements of Novoplatonivka, Druzheliubivka, Zelena Dolyna, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped four attempts by the invaders to advance toward Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked once near Mykolaivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled ten enemy assaults: in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Rusyn Yar, and toward Mykolaipillia and Novopavlivka.

The enemy carried out forty-seven attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupants attempted to advance near the settlements of Toretske, Sofiivka, Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Vodianske, Dobropillia, and Molodetske, and toward the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Hannivka, Novohryshyne, Myrne, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka. Two enemy assaults are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 101 occupants were eliminated here today and 23 wounded; 43 vehicles, one piece of special equipment, one UAV command post, and 14 enemy shelters were destroyed. Four vehicles, three guns, one UAV command post, and 57 enemy shelters were damaged. One hundred unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy assaulted twice toward Novomykolaivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Verkhnia Tersa and Mala Tokmachka, and toward the settlements of Yehorivka, Kopani, and Hirke. Three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupants conducted five assaults toward Novoandriivka, Yurkivka, Pavlivka, and Novoiakovlivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the occupants did not conduct any assaults.

No significant changes in the situation occurred in the other directions, the General Staff summarized.

The General Staff reported 168 clashes and more than 5,000 drones in 24 hours: where the fighting is hottest on the front