Ukrainian intelligence drones attacked an oil depot in Russia - sources

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense conducted a special operation during which Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in the Leningrad region of Russia on the night of January 18. This was reported to UNN journalist by his own sources.

Details

When asked whether Ukrainian drones had attacked an oil depot in the Leningrad region, the source replied: "Yes. This is a special operation of the GUR".

Addendum

Earlier it was reported that explosions were heard in several regions of Russia at night. Drones tried to attack a seaport in the Leningrad region, one of them fell on the territory of oil terminal in the Leningrad region.

The St. Petersburg Oil Terminal began operations in 1996 on the site of the Leningrad Port's Oil Loading District. It is Russia's largest oil product transshipment terminal in the Baltic region (throughput capacity is 12.5 million tons per year).