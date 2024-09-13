Ukrainian intelligence destroys targets in Russia with Beaver drones

Ukrainian intelligence destroyed a number of targets in Russia with the help of drones. In particular, with the help of Beaver drones. This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

“A-50s in Taganrog, SU-57s, and Putin's pride, the Voronezh radar. All of them have one thing in common: the last thing they saw before they failed was beavers,” the DIU wrote.

The agency said that it had used UJ-26 Beaver kamikaze drones to strike targets in Russia. These drones, in the hands of Ukrainian intelligence officers, have been successfully “nightmarizing” the enemy on its own territory for more than a year.

Ukraine's Beaver drone is a strike unmanned aerial vehicle designed to perform various military missions, including strikes on important targets behind enemy lines. It is designed to conduct reconnaissance operations, adjust artillery fire, and strike ground targets.

“The Beaver is being actively used in military operations in Ukraine, in particular in the context of fighting Russian aggression. This drone is part of a new generation of Ukrainian drones, which significantly increases the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in warfare.

