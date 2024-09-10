Ukrainian hackers attacked 6 major internet providers in Moscow and St. Petersburg

The Ukrainian IT army, together with hackers from the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, kept six major Internet providers in Moscow and St. Petersburg offline for several days. This was reported by UNN with reference to the IT Army of Ukraine.

Details

Together with the GUR, they kept as many as 6(!) huge Internet providers in Moscow and St. Petersburg offline for several days. Namely: Smile, Rostelecom, CityLink, Helicon, Nevalink, and Lifeline. This is a classic case when 2+2 does not equal four and joint work gives a multiple increase - Ukrainian hackers say.

They also call on Ukrainians to join attacks on Russian infrastructure.

Recall

In the summer, Ukraine's IT army took out Mastertel, the main provider of communication services for Russian banks, which led to the halt of some banking operations and prevented Russians from using exchange offices.

