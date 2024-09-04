Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns arrest of opposition leader in Venezuela

Ukraine has strongly condemned the arrest warrant for Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez issued in Venezuela. Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi wrote about this on the X network, UNN reported.

We call for an end to his persecution and the release of all political prisoners. We call on the Venezuelan authorities to stop the repression, respect human rights and the will of the Venezuelan people - he wrote.

Recall

In Venezuela, a court issued an arrest warrant for opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez, who is considered the real winner of the election. Prosecutors suspect him of serious crimes, but did not provide details of the charges.

