Famous Venezuelan journalist Carmela Longo detained in Caracas

Famous Venezuelan journalist Carmela Longo was detained on Sunday by police during a search of her home in Caracas. This was reported by the National Union of Press Workers of Venezuela (SNTP) and the human rights organization Espacio Publico on their accounts on X (formerly Twitter). It is reported by Reuters, UNN.

Details

Agents with a search warrant reportedly arrived at Longo's apartment and took her into custody. Days earlier, the journalist announced on her Instagram that she was leaving her job at the pro-government newspaper Ultimas Noticias after 20 years.

“The national police detained a journalist [Carmela Longo] and her son... along with some computer equipment,” the press union X said in a post. The post was accompanied by a video showing Longo getting into a police van with black-clad agents, after which the van and another car drive away.

According to the press union, at least eight other journalists were detained after the disputed presidential election on July 28.

The Ministry of Information and the Prosecutor General's Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The human rights organization Foro Penal reported on Friday that there are currently 1,674 political prisoners in the country, the highest number this century. This number does not include those who have been released or held for less than 48 hours.

Venezuela's Supreme Court ratifies Maduro's election victory