Ukrainian forces repelled 151 combat engagements over the last day: hottest fighting in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Over the past day, 151 combat engagements took place on the frontline, during which Ukrainian defenders resolutely repelled attempts by Russian troops to advance deep into Ukrainian territory. The most intense fighting continues in the Pokrovske sector, and the enemy is also active in the Kurakhove sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

The Russian invaders conducted 58 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 66 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy used 572 kamikaze drones and fired more than 2,800 artillery shells at Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas.

Seven combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector, where Ukrainian defense forces repelled Russian attacks near Starytsia and Vovchansk. One hostile attack is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted offensive actions near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Andriivka. Thirteen battles were completed, two are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops held back advances near Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Cherneshchyna and Novosadove. Fourteen clashes were completed, three are ongoing.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Verkhnekamianske and Spirne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 13 combat engagements took place near Chasovyi Yar, Predtechyne, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Ivanopillia and Klishchiyivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, 15 clashes took place, of which eight were completed and seven are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, 42 combat engagements took place, of which 37 attacks were repelled and five are still ongoing. In total, 332 occupants were neutralized in this sector, 144 of them irretrievably, and a tank, a Tiger armored combat vehicle, a BM-21 Grad, one UAV, three cars and nine motor vehicles were destroyed.

In the Kurakhove sector, Russian forces conducted 28 offensives, of which 24 were repelled by Ukrainian defenders, and four attacks are still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made six attempts to dislodge our units near Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Vuhledar. Four combat engagements were completed, two are still ongoing.

An enemy attack near Robotyne was stopped in the Orikhiv sector, and Russian forces were defeated in the Prydniprovsky sector after three assaults.

Among the soldiers who distinguished themselves on this day are the fighters of the 15th Operational Brigade named after the Hero of Ukraine Lieutenant Bohdan Zavada, who are effectively destroying the enemy, causing significant losses in manpower and equipment.

Closed-door meeting with Syrsky held at the General Staff: details are out