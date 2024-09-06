Ukrainian forces repelled 151 combat engagements over the last day: hottest fighting in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 200592 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199437 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188052 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Ukrainian forces repelled 151 combat engagements over the last day: hottest fighting in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Ukrainian forces repelled 151 combat engagements over the last day: hottest fighting in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20819 views

Over the past day, 151 combat engagements took place on the frontline. The most intense fighting continues in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, where Ukrainian defenders are resolutely repelling Russian troops' attempts to advance.

Over the past day, 151 combat engagements took place on the frontline, during which Ukrainian defenders resolutely repelled attempts by Russian troops to advance deep into Ukrainian territory. The most intense fighting continues in the Pokrovske sector, and the enemy is also active in the Kurakhove sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports

Details

The Russian invaders conducted 58 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 66 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy used 572 kamikaze drones and fired more than 2,800 artillery shells at Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas.

Seven combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector, where Ukrainian defense forces repelled Russian attacks near Starytsia and Vovchansk. One hostile attack is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted offensive actions near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Andriivka. Thirteen battles were completed, two are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops held back advances near Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Cherneshchyna and Novosadove. Fourteen clashes were completed, three are ongoing.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Verkhnekamianske and Spirne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 13 combat engagements took place near Chasovyi Yar, Predtechyne, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Ivanopillia and Klishchiyivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, 15 clashes took place, of which eight were completed and seven are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, 42 combat engagements took place, of which 37 attacks were repelled and five are still ongoing. In total, 332 occupants were neutralized in this sector, 144 of them irretrievably, and a tank, a Tiger armored combat vehicle, a BM-21 Grad, one UAV, three cars and nine motor vehicles were destroyed.

In the Kurakhove sector, Russian forces conducted 28 offensives, of which 24 were repelled by Ukrainian defenders, and four attacks are still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made six attempts to dislodge our units near Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Vuhledar. Four combat engagements were completed, two are still ongoing.

An enemy attack near Robotyne was stopped in the Orikhiv sector, and Russian forces were defeated in the Prydniprovsky sector after three assaults.

Among the soldiers who distinguished themselves on this day are the fighters of the 15th Operational Brigade named after the Hero of Ukraine Lieutenant Bohdan Zavada, who are effectively destroying the enemy, causing significant losses in manpower and equipment.

Closed-door meeting with Syrsky held at the General Staff: details are out02.09.24, 22:02 • 100413 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

