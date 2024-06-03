Ukrainian fencers compete for medals at the European Youth Championship: today "Silver" in the women's rapier

Ukrainian athletes receive awards at the European Youth Fencing Championship in Antalya, Turkey. Today, silver medals in the women's rapier were won by Daria Mironyuk, Alina Polozyuk, Olga Sopit and Kateryna Budenko, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of youth and sports of Ukraine.

Details

The second medal of Ukraine at the European Youth Fencing Championship in Antalya, Turkey. According to the press service of the Ministry of Youth Sports, 4 Ukrainian athletes won silver in the women's Rapier of team competitions. These are Daria Mironyuk, Alina Polozyuk, Olga Sopit and Ekaterina Budenko. Rapier players defended their title of vice-champions of Europe.

Now this is the seventh team award for Ukraine in the history of performances at the youth Euro.

In the final, in an intense fight, the Ukrainian women lost to the number one — seeded Italian team-37:45.

