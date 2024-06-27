Ukrainian drones hit about 800 units of Russian equipment in two weeks

Ukrainian drones hit 778 units of Russian equipment in two weeks. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to Fedorov, "we are talking about the data of the strike units to which we provide drones within the Drone Army". Every day they destroy Russian equipment, and we publish their results every week".

The "birds" shoot down enemy tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery, ammunition depots and strongholds and reduce the enemy's combat potential.

"We are working to ensure that the Defense Forces have more technology and innovation. This should become our quantitative and qualitative advantage over the enemy," summarized Fedorov.