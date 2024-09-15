Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 100 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day, most of them in the Kurakhove, Pokrovske and Lyman sectors

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115893 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118461 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192959 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150698 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151214 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142210 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195534 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112356 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184615 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105002 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 52099 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 78904 views

February 28, 10:53 PM • 78904 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 75083 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 49800 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 56382 views

03:40 AM • 56382 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192972 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192972 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195538 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195538 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184618 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211529 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199838 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199838 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148549 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148549 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147908 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152089 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143086 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143086 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159553 views
Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 100 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day, most of them in the Kurakhove, Pokrovske and Lyman sectors

Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 100 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day, most of them in the Kurakhove, Pokrovske and Lyman sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27935 views

There were 100 combat engagements in the frontline. Most attacks were recorded in the Kurakhove, Pokrovske and Lyman sectors, where Ukrainian troops are holding back the enemy's advance.

The situation on the combat line remains difficult. The Ukrainian defense forces are making efforts to disrupt the offensive plans of the Russian aggressor and destroy its personnel and equipment. Reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff's summary as of 16:00.

Details

In total, 100 combat engagements have already taken place since the beginning of the day. Most of them were recorded in the Kurakhove, Pokrovske and Lyman sectors.

Today, enemy artillery and mortar fire in the Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions affected, in particular, the communities of Grabovske, Vovkivka, Miropillia, Luhivka, Voronivka and Tymofiivka. In addition, the Russians conducted air strikes with anti-aircraft gunships in the areas of Yastrubyne, Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Basivka, Voronivka and Nova Sloboda,

- the message says.

In Kharkiv sector, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to storm the positions of our units near Vovchansk. At the same time, in the afternoon, enemy aircraft from the territory of the Russian Federation struck the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops 14 times in the area of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka, Kruhlyakivka and Lozova. Five firefights are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold steadfastly.

In the Liman sector, the invading army carried out 16 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Druzhelyubivka, Kovalivka, Tverdokhlibove, Nevske, Makiivka, Terny and Novosadove. Eleven engagements ended, two more are ongoing. Hostile aircraft were active in the areas of Serebryansky forest, Tverdokhlibove and Dronivka.

Occupant troops continue to look for weaknesses in our defense in the Siverskyi sector. Near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske, Vyymka and Ivano-Daryivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks. Two more combat engagements are ongoing. Siversk, Mykolayivka and Pereizne were hit by enemy anti-aircraft guns.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Defense Forces repelled an attack by Russian invaders near Stupochki. At the same time, the enemy's army aviation fired twice at Chasiv Yar with unguided missiles.

In the Toretsk sector, 11 enemy attacks took place in the area of Toretsk, Dachne, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka. Ukrainian troops repelled eight enemy attacks, three more are ongoing. The aggressor is mainly concentrating its efforts in the Toretsk area, actively using assault and army aircraft.

In the Pokrovsky sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 16 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelenyi Pole, Novotoretsk, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka and Marynivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 13 attacks, with three clashes still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector, the invaders attacked 22 times in the direction of Zhelanne Druha, Ukrayinske, Selidove, Dolyna, Heorhiivka, Katerynivka and Kostiantynivka. Fifteen attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repelled.

Six hostile attacks took place in the Vremivsk sector near Vodiane, Katerynivka and Makarivka. Three battles are still ongoing.

In the Orikhivsk sector , the occupation forces unsuccessfully attacked near Novodarivka.

The enemy stormed the positions of our defenders four times in the Prydniprovskyi sector. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

Occupants hit Kharkiv and Kharkiv region with at least six missiles, 30 people injured - RMA15.09.24, 17:18 • 24052 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War

