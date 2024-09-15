Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 100 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day, most of them in the Kurakhove, Pokrovske and Lyman sectors

The situation on the combat line remains difficult. The Ukrainian defense forces are making efforts to disrupt the offensive plans of the Russian aggressor and destroy its personnel and equipment. Reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff's summary as of 16:00.

Details

In total, 100 combat engagements have already taken place since the beginning of the day. Most of them were recorded in the Kurakhove, Pokrovske and Lyman sectors.

Today, enemy artillery and mortar fire in the Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions affected, in particular, the communities of Grabovske, Vovkivka, Miropillia, Luhivka, Voronivka and Tymofiivka. In addition, the Russians conducted air strikes with anti-aircraft gunships in the areas of Yastrubyne, Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Basivka, Voronivka and Nova Sloboda, - the message says.



In Kharkiv sector, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to storm the positions of our units near Vovchansk. At the same time, in the afternoon, enemy aircraft from the territory of the Russian Federation struck the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops 14 times in the area of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka, Kruhlyakivka and Lozova. Five firefights are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold steadfastly.

In the Liman sector, the invading army carried out 16 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Druzhelyubivka, Kovalivka, Tverdokhlibove, Nevske, Makiivka, Terny and Novosadove. Eleven engagements ended, two more are ongoing. Hostile aircraft were active in the areas of Serebryansky forest, Tverdokhlibove and Dronivka.

Occupant troops continue to look for weaknesses in our defense in the Siverskyi sector. Near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske, Vyymka and Ivano-Daryivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks. Two more combat engagements are ongoing. Siversk, Mykolayivka and Pereizne were hit by enemy anti-aircraft guns.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Defense Forces repelled an attack by Russian invaders near Stupochki. At the same time, the enemy's army aviation fired twice at Chasiv Yar with unguided missiles.

In the Toretsk sector, 11 enemy attacks took place in the area of Toretsk, Dachne, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka. Ukrainian troops repelled eight enemy attacks, three more are ongoing. The aggressor is mainly concentrating its efforts in the Toretsk area, actively using assault and army aircraft.

In the Pokrovsky sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 16 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelenyi Pole, Novotoretsk, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka and Marynivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 13 attacks, with three clashes still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector, the invaders attacked 22 times in the direction of Zhelanne Druha, Ukrayinske, Selidove, Dolyna, Heorhiivka, Katerynivka and Kostiantynivka. Fifteen attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repelled.

Six hostile attacks took place in the Vremivsk sector near Vodiane, Katerynivka and Makarivka. Three battles are still ongoing.

In the Orikhivsk sector , the occupation forces unsuccessfully attacked near Novodarivka.

The enemy stormed the positions of our defenders four times in the Prydniprovskyi sector. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

