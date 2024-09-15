Occupants hit Kharkiv and Kharkiv region with at least six missiles, 30 people injured - RMA

A rescue and search operation is underway at the site of the attack on a high-rise building in the Nemyshlyansky district of Kharkiv. The number of victims has increased to 30, including three children. Two adults are in serious condition. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

We had another rocket attack in the region and in the city of Kharkiv. At least six guided bombs. Here in Kharkiv, a 12-storey residential building was hit, the number of victims has already increased to 30, including three children. Two adults are in serious condition, - Syniehubov said.

He also noted that the rescue and search operation is ongoing. One entrance of the building was destroyed. At least 1500 windows were damaged. Dozens of cars were damaged.

There may be people under the rubble. Evacuation of residents is underway. Specialized, humanitarian, international and Ukrainian organizations are working at the site, - noted Sinegubov.

Russian troops attacked a high-rise building in the Nemyshlyansky district of Kharkiv.