Ukrainian Defense Minister cancels visit to France for "security reasons"
Rustem Umerov was to go with his French counterpart, Sébastien Lecornu, to the site where Caesar guns are manufactured, as France announced the production of 78 units for Ukraine.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov canceled his planned visit to France on Thursday "for security reasons". This was reported by the Ministry of the Armed Forces of France, UNN reports with reference to Le Monde.
The Ukrainian minister will take part in a videoconference with his French counterpart, Sébastien Lecorneuil, during the launch of an "artillery coalition" in Paris aimed at strengthening Kyiv's capabilities in its confrontation with Russia. This coalition, led by France and the United States, is a component of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, known as the Ramstein Group, which brings together more than 50 countries that support Kyiv.
As previously explained by the French Ministry of the Armed Forces, the "artillery coalition", which involves 23 countries, aims to join forces to help Ukraine - in the short and long term - have an artillery force adapted to the needs of the Ukrainian army.
In addition, Umerov planned to visit with Lecorneuil the industrial sites of Nexter in Bourges, where Caesar self-propelled guns are manufactured, and then the plant of missile manufacturer MBDA in Selle-Saint-Denis, another city in central France.