Defense Forces have improved the tactical situation in certain areas of the Liman direction - Lysogor, the debt to Vostokvuhillya miners in the occupied Luhansk region is more than 650 million rubles, children in the "LPR" are forced to post war-related works on social networks. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Artem Lysohor, UNN reports .

In the Kupyansk sector, attacks were repelled in the areas of Kolomyichyha - Stelmakhivka, Kovalivka - Novoyehorivka, Ploschanka - Makiivka. In the Lyman sector, our troops stopped an assault in the Chervonopopivka-Ivanivka area and improved the tactical situation in some areas, - the statement said.

It is noted that the occupants were unsuccessful in the Northern sector, in particular in the areas of Lysychansk - Bilohorivka, Novodruzhesk - Bilohorivka, Zolotarivka - Verkhnekamianske. No positions were lost. Nevske, Stelmakhivka and Kuzemivka came under artillery mortar fire.

The RMA reported that Vostok Vuhillya's enterprises, which were transferred to Russian investors, still have wage arrears of more than 650 million rubles. The new owners are asking for money from the authorities of the so-called "luhansk people's republic," but whether they will reach the miners directly is another question. No one knows what fate will befall the employees who were laid off after the staff reduction. They are also still without money. Optimization in the Russian way.

The invaders continue to actively brainwash children in the occupied territories. The work is carried out through the propaganda movement "movement of the first" and is actively gaining momentum in educational institutions.

For example, in some schools in the occupied part of Luhansk region, on the eve of May 9, students were forced to write essays about World War II with mandatory parallels to the current war. Teachers were responsible for monitoring the work. Students are supposed to publish such posts on their social media pages. the Russians call it "re-education.

The Russian occupiers invented a scheme to transfer ownership of the Avdiivka Coke Plant, one of the largest coke plants in Europe, to a Russian "investor" in order to legalize the theft.