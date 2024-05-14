ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84577 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108060 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150872 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154853 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250987 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174271 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165506 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226256 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 35115 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 35115 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 33083 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 33083 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67145 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67145 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35312 views

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35312 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61327 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61327 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250987 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250987 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226256 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226256 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212314 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238040 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224807 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224807 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84577 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61327 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61327 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67145 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67145 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113043 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113043 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113928 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113928 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces Improve Tactical Position in Certain Areas of the Liman Direction - Lysohor

Ukrainian Defense Forces Improve Tactical Position in Certain Areas of the Liman Direction - Lysohor

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17221 views

In the Luhansk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces prevented the loss of positions and improved the tactical situation in some areas.

Defense Forces have improved the tactical situation in certain areas of the Liman direction - Lysogor, the debt to Vostokvuhillya miners in the occupied Luhansk region is more than 650 million rubles, children in the "LPR" are forced to post war-related works on social networks. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Artem Lysohor, UNN reports .

In the Kupyansk sector, attacks were repelled in the areas of Kolomyichyha - Stelmakhivka, Kovalivka - Novoyehorivka, Ploschanka - Makiivka. In the Lyman sector, our troops stopped an assault in the Chervonopopivka-Ivanivka area and improved the tactical situation in some areas,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the occupants were unsuccessful in the Northern sector, in particular in the areas of Lysychansk - Bilohorivka, Novodruzhesk - Bilohorivka, Zolotarivka - Verkhnekamianske. No positions were lost. Nevske, Stelmakhivka and Kuzemivka came under artillery mortar fire.

The RMA reported that Vostok Vuhillya's enterprises, which were transferred to Russian investors, still have wage arrears of more than 650 million rubles. The new owners are asking for money from the authorities of the so-called "luhansk people's republic," but whether they will reach the miners directly is another question. No one knows what fate will befall the employees who were laid off after the staff reduction. They are also still without money. Optimization in the Russian way.

Addendum

The invaders continue to actively brainwash children in the occupied territories. The work is carried out through the propaganda movement "movement of the first" and is actively gaining momentum in educational institutions.

For example, in some schools in the occupied part of Luhansk region, on the eve of May 9, students were forced to write essays about World War II with mandatory parallels to the current war. Teachers were responsible for monitoring the work. Students are supposed to publish such posts on their social media pages. the Russians call it "re-education.

Recall

The Russian occupiers invented a scheme to transfer ownership of the Avdiivka Coke Plant, one of the largest coke plants in Europe, to a Russian "investor" in order to legalize the theft.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
makiivkaMakiivka
lysychanskLysychansk
europeEurope
luhanskLuhansk
kupyanskKupyansk

