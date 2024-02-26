$41.340.03
Ukrainian business should receive additional protection guarantees - Kostin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 53174 views

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that investment protection standards during pre-trial investigations will become mandatory for prosecutors and will help guarantee the protection of honest Ukrainian business.

Ukrainian business should receive additional protection guarantees - Kostin

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that the standards of prosecutors' activity in the field of investment protection during pre-trial investigation will become mandatory and will be implemented in daily work. Honest Ukrainian business should receive additional guarantees of protection, Kostin said during a speech at the Made in Ukraine forum, UNN reports.

The standards for prosecutors' activities in the field of investment protection during pre-trial investigations will become binding and will be implemented in the daily work of prosecutors in the near future. Their provisions have been updated by the Investment Protection Department of the Prosecutor General's Office together with representatives of business associations, the Business Ombudsman Council and international partners. 

 ," Kostin said.

Details

He added that failure to comply with these standards would be grounds for a number of procedural and personnel decisions.

We have to eradicate shameful practices when law enforcement officers abuse their powers and put pressure on business for their own enrichment. Thanks to the work of the Investment Protection Department, justice has been restored in more than 120 cases for businesses that were subjected to unjustified pressure.

 - added the Prosecutor General.

In addition, Kostin emphasized that the main goal is to guarantee an open dialogue and ensure comprehensive protection of the rights of honest business, which makes an invaluable contribution to Ukraine's economic development in wartime.

Recall

The Made in Ukraine Forum aims to support Ukrainian business and develop the country's economy by launching a new platform for cooperation and a cashback program for domestic goods.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

