Ukrainian badminton players win silver and bronze in mixed doubles at tournament in Iceland

At the international badminton tournament "RSL Iceland International 2024" in Reykjavik, four Ukrainian athletes won silver and bronze medals. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine and Badmintonsamband Íslands.

Ukrainian athletes won awards in mixed doubles: Yevheniia Kantemyr and Oleksii Titov won silver, and Polina Tkach and Viacheslav Yakovlev won bronze.

Milena Schnieder (SUI) won the women's singles tournament. In the men's singles match, Mads Juel Moller (Denmark) won.

Sofia Lemming and Catherine Marie Wind (Denmark) won the women's doubles match, followed by Anne Hübscher and Magda-Sabrina Loznitseriu (Great Britain).

Benjamin Illum Klindt and Magnus Klinggaard (Denmark) won the men's doubles, while Robin Harper and Harry Wakefield (Great Britain) took second place.

