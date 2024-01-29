Ukrainian badminton players win silver and bronze in mixed doubles at tournament in Iceland

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103351 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130831 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131424 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172787 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170189 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277243 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178044 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167049 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148747 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245676 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102958 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 95234 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 92336 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100716 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 46726 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277247 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245679 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230859 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256278 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 242091 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 12200 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130838 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104225 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104329 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120580 views
Ukrainian badminton players win silver and bronze in mixed doubles at tournament in Iceland

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23786 views

Ukrainian badminton players Yevheniia Kantemir and Oleksii Titov won silver in mixed doubles at the RSL Iceland International 2024 tournament in Reykjavik, and Polina Tkach and Viacheslav Yakovliev won bronze medals in the same tournament.

At the international badminton tournament "RSL Iceland International 2024" in Reykjavik, four Ukrainian athletes won silver and bronze medals. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine and Badmintonsamband Íslands.

Two medals were won by Ukrainian badminton players at the international badminton tournament "RSL Iceland International 2024", which ended in Reykjavik (Iceland)  

- the Ministry of Youth and Sports said in a statement.

Ukrainian athletes won awards in mixed doubles: Yevheniia Kantemyr and Oleksii Titov won silver, and Polina Tkach and Viacheslav Yakovlev won bronze.

Biathlon: Ukrainian Khrystyna Dmytrenko wins bronze at the continental championship26.01.24, 20:34 • 26709 views

Milena Schnieder (SUI) won the women's singles tournament. In the men's singles match, Mads Juel Moller (Denmark) won. 

Sofia Lemming and Catherine Marie Wind (Denmark) won the women's doubles match, followed by Anne Hübscher and Magda-Sabrina Loznitseriu (Great Britain).

Benjamin Illum Klindt and Magnus Klinggaard (Denmark) won the men's doubles, while Robin Harper and Harry Wakefield (Great Britain) took second place.

Anton Dukach set the national record of Ukraine at the World Luge Championships27.01.24, 23:44 • 39764 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports

