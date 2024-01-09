Ukrainian aviation strikes at 9 areas of occupants' concentration
Kyiv • UNN
Army aviation struck at 9 enemy areas, missile units struck at enemy manpower and artillery.
The aviation of the defense forces struck at 9 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.
During the day, defense aviation struck 9 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. Missile troops struck at the area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 enemy artillery pieces," the General Staff said.
Previously
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine statedthat 64 combat engagements took place over the day.
Plus 820 more occupants: General Staff updates data on enemy losses09.01.24, 07:46 • 36235 views