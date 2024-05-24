Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian attack in Kharkiv region, enemy has partial success near Ivanivka - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 53345 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102258 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145424 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149897 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245985 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173183 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164623 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148202 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223409 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113014 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111932 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 45693 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 57837 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 96194 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 36523 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245985 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223409 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209723 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235610 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222561 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 53345 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 29851 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 36523 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111932 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112951 views
Actual
Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian attack in Kharkiv region, enemy has partial success near Ivanivka - General Staff

Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian attack in Kharkiv region, enemy has partial success near Ivanivka - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17781 views

Ukrainian defense forces repelled a Russian attack in the direction of Liptsy in Kharkiv region, but the enemy had partial success near Ivanivka.

As of 10:00 a.m. on May 24, 37 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian troops repelled an attack in the direction of Lypky. Fighting is currently ongoing in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchansk. The enemy has partially succeeded near Ivanivka. This is stated in the report of the General Staff, reports UNN.

Details

On  Friday, the invaders fired 494 times at the positions of the Defense Forces and populated areas, including 10 times with MLRS. The enemy launched one air strike using a guided aerial bomb. Russian invaders also used 13 kamikaze drones.

According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to concentrate their main efforts in the Tavria, Donetsk and Slobozhansky operational areas to disrupt the occupiers' plans to advance in Donetsk, Luhansk and part of Kharkiv regions. Ukrainian soldiers are confidently holding their positions and destroying the enemy, sometimes counterattacking.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Russian aggressor tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops three times.

Defense forces repelled an attack in the direction of Liptsy. Fighting continues in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchansk. The situation is under control, no losses of positions have been allowed. At the same time, our units continue to take measures to strengthen the defense resilience

- the General Staff report says.

Over the past day, the total losses of the invaders in this sector amounted to 137 people, 31 of whom were irretrievably wounded, and 23 units of weapons and military equipment. One enemy tank, two cannons, one MLRS, a UAV, two vehicles and five units of special equipment were destroyed. Two tanks, one armored personnel carrier, six cannons and two enemy vehicles were damaged.

Ten combat engagements took place in the Kupyansk sector since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian troops successfully repelled one Russian attack in the direction of Druzhelyubivka. Fighting continues in the areas of Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Stelmakhivka, Nevske and Druzhelyubivka.

The enemy has partial success near Ivanivka. Defense forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation

- said the General Staff.

Yesterday, the occupants lost 353 people (117 of them irretrievably) and 81 pieces of armor in the Kupiansk sector. In particular, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, two cars and 68 UAVs were destroyed. A tank, two armored personnel carriers, three cannons, and two cars were damaged. A dugout and five ammunition depots were also blown up.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops continue to repel Russian invaders' attempts to advance in the Serebryansky forest.  In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian troops are repelling an enemy attack in the vicinity of Spirne. There were no losses of positions, the situation is under control, the General Staff assured.

At Kramatorsk direction from the beginning of the day our units prevented the enemy's attack in the direction of Klishchiyivka. The enemy was not successful.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the Pokrovsk sector is under control. The intensity of hostilities has decreased today, and the enemy has not conducted any offensive actions. Over the past day, the enemy lost a total of 263 men in the area. Also yesterday, our troops destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft, one car and one armored personnel carrier. One tank and two enemy armored fighting vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector , Ukrainian troops have already repelled three occupants' attacks. The enemy is currently continuing offensive actions in the area of Krasnohorivka. The situation is under control of the Defense Forces.

In the Orikhivsk sector , an attack by Russian invaders near Novodanylivka was stopped 

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, at the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River, an enemy attack near Krynky was repelled. At the same time, our soldiers are taking measures to strengthen the defense lines.

There were no significant changes in other areas.

Addendum

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas using 13 missiles, 57 air strikes using 97 combat aircraft, over 987 strikes by kamikaze drones, including 978 fpv strikes. The occupiers also carried out more than four thousand attacks with various types of weapons, including 147 with the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

The total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1240 people killed and wounded.

Ukrainian Armed Forces record 113 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day24.05.24, 09:56 • 17479 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising