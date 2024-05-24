Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian attack in Kharkiv region, enemy has partial success near Ivanivka - General Staff

As of 10:00 a.m. on May 24, 37 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian troops repelled an attack in the direction of Lypky. Fighting is currently ongoing in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchansk. The enemy has partially succeeded near Ivanivka. This is stated in the report of the General Staff, reports UNN.

Details

On Friday, the invaders fired 494 times at the positions of the Defense Forces and populated areas, including 10 times with MLRS. The enemy launched one air strike using a guided aerial bomb. Russian invaders also used 13 kamikaze drones.

According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to concentrate their main efforts in the Tavria, Donetsk and Slobozhansky operational areas to disrupt the occupiers' plans to advance in Donetsk, Luhansk and part of Kharkiv regions. Ukrainian soldiers are confidently holding their positions and destroying the enemy, sometimes counterattacking.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Russian aggressor tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops three times.

Defense forces repelled an attack in the direction of Liptsy. Fighting continues in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchansk. The situation is under control, no losses of positions have been allowed. At the same time, our units continue to take measures to strengthen the defense resilience - the General Staff report says.

Over the past day, the total losses of the invaders in this sector amounted to 137 people, 31 of whom were irretrievably wounded, and 23 units of weapons and military equipment. One enemy tank, two cannons, one MLRS, a UAV, two vehicles and five units of special equipment were destroyed. Two tanks, one armored personnel carrier, six cannons and two enemy vehicles were damaged.

Ten combat engagements took place in the Kupyansk sector since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian troops successfully repelled one Russian attack in the direction of Druzhelyubivka. Fighting continues in the areas of Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Stelmakhivka, Nevske and Druzhelyubivka.

The enemy has partial success near Ivanivka. Defense forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation - said the General Staff.

Yesterday, the occupants lost 353 people (117 of them irretrievably) and 81 pieces of armor in the Kupiansk sector. In particular, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, two cars and 68 UAVs were destroyed. A tank, two armored personnel carriers, three cannons, and two cars were damaged. A dugout and five ammunition depots were also blown up.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops continue to repel Russian invaders' attempts to advance in the Serebryansky forest. In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian troops are repelling an enemy attack in the vicinity of Spirne. There were no losses of positions, the situation is under control, the General Staff assured.

At Kramatorsk direction from the beginning of the day our units prevented the enemy's attack in the direction of Klishchiyivka. The enemy was not successful.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the Pokrovsk sector is under control. The intensity of hostilities has decreased today, and the enemy has not conducted any offensive actions. Over the past day, the enemy lost a total of 263 men in the area. Also yesterday, our troops destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft, one car and one armored personnel carrier. One tank and two enemy armored fighting vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector , Ukrainian troops have already repelled three occupants' attacks. The enemy is currently continuing offensive actions in the area of Krasnohorivka. The situation is under control of the Defense Forces.

In the Orikhivsk sector , an attack by Russian invaders near Novodanylivka was stopped

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, at the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River, an enemy attack near Krynky was repelled. At the same time, our soldiers are taking measures to strengthen the defense lines.

There were no significant changes in other areas.

Addendum

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas using 13 missiles, 57 air strikes using 97 combat aircraft, over 987 strikes by kamikaze drones, including 978 fpv strikes. The occupiers also carried out more than four thousand attacks with various types of weapons, including 147 with the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

The total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1240 people killed and wounded.

