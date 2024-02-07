Ukrainian Armed Forces neutralize two enemy air targets in Khmelnytskyi region during morning attack - RMA

In the Khmelnytsky region, during a morning attack by Russian troops, air defense forces neutralized two enemy air targets, the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

