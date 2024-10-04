ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Ukrainian Armed Forces may retreat from Pokrovsk by the end of the year - Estonian intelligence

Kyiv  •  UNN

The deputy commander of the Estonian Intelligence Center said that Russia holds the initiative in Donbas. Over the past week, the occupiers have advanced 1-2 km in the direction of Pokrovsk, which is 5-7 km away.

Currently, the Russian occupation forces hold the initiative on the battlefield in Ukraine, so it is likely that by the end of the year the Armed Forces will be forced to withdraw from Pokrovsk. This was stated  by Lieutenant Colonel Janek Kesselmann, deputy commander of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center, ERR reports , UNN writes

Details

The tactical initiative is still in the hands of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. Over the past week, there has been an average of about 167 attacks per day, with almost 50% of these attacks concentrated in the Donetsk sector

- said Kesselmann.

According to him, in the direction of the town of Pokrovsk, Russia has advanced by 1-2 km over the past week. In total, the Russians have another 5-7 km to go to the approaches to the city.

This suggests that if such intensity continues, it is likely that by the end of this year the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be forced to retreat from Pokrovsk and take up positions a little deeper

- suggests the Estonian military. 

Addendum

At the same time, the deputy commander of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center said that Russia continues to have problems recruiting new people into the armed forces.

In particular, he said that since  April 2024, the one-time regional payment for signing a military service contract has increased from 5,000 euros to 20,000 euros, in rubles.

russia is unlikely to be able to gather a large resource that will affect the strategic one, but it will still be able to compensate for losses in personnel

- Kesselmann said.

Recall

On October 2, the Khortytsia military unit reported that the higher command had authorized the withdrawal of units from Vuhledar to "preserve personnel and military equipment"

Volodymyr Omelchenko

