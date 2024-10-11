Ukrainian Armed Forces hold 146 combat engagements in the frontline, most of them in the Kurakhove and Kupyansk sectors - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the last day, 146 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Kurakhove and Kupyansk sectors. The enemy carried out 59 air strikes, 602 kamikaze drone strikes and fired over 3,700 times at Ukrainian troops' positions.
Since the beginning of the day, 146 combat engagements have taken place, most of them in the Kurakhove and Kupyansk directions. This is reported by the General Staff in a report as of 22.00 on 11.10.2024, UNN reports.
The enemy launched 59 air strikes, including 88 combat aircraft, and 602 kamikaze strikes, and fired more than 3,700 times at the positions of our troops. The defense forces are making efforts to disrupt the Russian invaders' offensive plans and deplete their combat potential,
Details
In the Kharkiv sector , Russian terrorists unsuccessfully stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops in the area of Tykhyi once.
The enemy attacked our fortifications in the Kupyansk sector twenty-one times near Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova, Kucherivka, Synkivka, Kruhlyakivka and Pishchane. Nine firefights are currently ongoing in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Kruhlyakivka, Petropavlivka and Kolisnykivka.
Seven enemy attacks are currently being repelled by Ukrainian troops near Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Terny and Zarichne in the Liman sector. Twelve enemy assaults were stopped in the vicinity of Makiivka, Novosadove, Nevske, Bilohorivka and Katerynivka over the day.
In the Northern sector , the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions, but conducted an air strike on Yasnohorivka.
In the Kramatorsk sector, five attempts by the militants to advance near Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar, Ivanivske and Stupochky failed. Two firefights are still ongoing.
In the Toretsk sector, the occupants attacked 13 times in the vicinity of Toretsk today. Combat continues in seven locations - the enemy is putting pressure trying to advance in the Toretsk area.
The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovske sector . During the day, he carried out a total of 19 assault and offensive actions. Russian occupants are most active in the areas of Selydove, Myrnohrad and Lysivka.
According to preliminary estimates, today our troops killed 126 and wounded 182 occupants. Seven armored combat vehicles, 10 vehicles and nine motorcycles were destroyed. Four tanks, six armored combat vehicles, four vehicles and one BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher were also damaged.
In the Kurakhove sector , 32 combat engagements were registered as of this time of day. Terrorists, supported by aviation, tried to advance in the areas of Novoselydivka, Maksymilianivka, Izmailivka, Hirnyk, Zoryane, Kurakhove, Zhelannyi Druhyi, Tsukurynove, Kurakhivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, Antonivka and Vodiane. Two firefights are still ongoing.
In the Vremivsk sector, eight attacks by enemy units were repelled during the day in the areas of Bohoyavlenka, Zolota Niva, Rivne, Novoukrainske, and seven battles were fought in the areas of Novodarivka, Levadne and Olhivske. During the offensive, the enemy actively used aviation.
On Orikhivske and Hulyaypillia directions, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions.
In the Prydniprovskyi sector, three enemy attacks failed.
The operation in the Kursk region continues. Enemy aircraft continue to strike with guided aerial bombs on their territory. At present, there are 16 known air strikes with the use of 21 CABs,
In other areas, there were no significant changes in the situation.
UN: September was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in 202411.10.24, 23:10 • 48578 views