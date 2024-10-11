Ukrainian Armed Forces hold 146 combat engagements in the frontline, most of them in the Kurakhove and Kupyansk sectors - General Staff

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 11062 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 16043 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 44673 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 145418 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 193794 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 120702 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 354205 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178228 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147784 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 197000 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 15582 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 10604 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 21982 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 28674 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 25279 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 11069 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 7502 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 16054 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 25307 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 44682 views
Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 1110 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 27627 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 29897 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 43350 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 51503 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces hold 146 combat engagements in the frontline, most of them in the Kurakhove and Kupyansk sectors - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48952 views

Over the last day, 146 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Kurakhove and Kupyansk sectors. The enemy carried out 59 air strikes, 602 kamikaze drone strikes and fired over 3,700 times at Ukrainian troops' positions.

Ukrainian Armed Forces hold 146 combat engagements in the frontline, most of them in the Kurakhove and Kupyansk sectors - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 146 combat engagements have taken place, most of them in the Kurakhove and Kupyansk directions. This is reported by the General Staff in a report as of 22.00 on 11.10.2024, UNN reports.

The enemy launched 59 air strikes, including 88 combat aircraft, and 602 kamikaze strikes, and fired more than 3,700 times at the positions of our troops. The defense forces are making efforts to disrupt the Russian invaders' offensive plans and deplete their combat potential,

- the statement said.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector , Russian terrorists unsuccessfully stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops in the area of Tykhyi once.

The enemy attacked our fortifications in the Kupyansk sector twenty-one times near Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova, Kucherivka, Synkivka, Kruhlyakivka and Pishchane. Nine firefights are currently ongoing in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Kruhlyakivka, Petropavlivka and Kolisnykivka.

Seven enemy attacks are currently being repelled by Ukrainian troops near Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Terny and Zarichne in the Liman sector. Twelve enemy assaults were stopped in the vicinity of Makiivka, Novosadove, Nevske, Bilohorivka and Katerynivka over the day.

In the Northern sector , the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions, but conducted an air strike on Yasnohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, five attempts by the militants to advance near Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar, Ivanivske and Stupochky failed. Two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupants attacked 13 times in the vicinity of Toretsk today. Combat continues in seven locations - the enemy is putting pressure trying to advance in the Toretsk area.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovske sector . During the day, he carried out a total of 19 assault and offensive actions. Russian occupants are most active in the areas of Selydove, Myrnohrad and Lysivka.

According to preliminary estimates, today our troops killed 126 and wounded 182 occupants. Seven armored combat vehicles, 10 vehicles and nine motorcycles were destroyed. Four tanks,  six armored combat vehicles, four vehicles and one BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher were also damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector , 32 combat engagements were registered as of this time of day. Terrorists, supported by aviation, tried to advance in the areas of Novoselydivka, Maksymilianivka, Izmailivka, Hirnyk, Zoryane, Kurakhove, Zhelannyi Druhyi, Tsukurynove, Kurakhivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, Antonivka and Vodiane. Two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, eight attacks by enemy units were repelled during the day in the areas of Bohoyavlenka, Zolota Niva, Rivne, Novoukrainske, and seven battles were fought in the areas of Novodarivka, Levadne and Olhivske. During the offensive, the enemy actively used aviation.

On Orikhivske and Hulyaypillia directions, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, three enemy attacks failed.

The operation in the Kursk region continues. Enemy aircraft continue to strike with guided aerial bombs on their territory. At present, there are 16 known air strikes with the use of 21 CABs,

- the General Staff noted.

In other areas, there were no significant changes in the situation.

UN: September was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in 202411.10.24, 23:10 • 48578 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Toretsk
Kurakhovo
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
