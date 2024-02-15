Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy five important russian targets in the Tauride sector

Over the past day, February 14, russians fired more than a thousand artillery rounds at the positions of the Defense Forces in the Tavria operational zone. This was stated by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky in his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

In the operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center, the enemy carried out 43 air strikes, 64 assault actions and 1080 artillery attacks over the past day - Tarnavsky summarized.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian military are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. In particular, the Defense Forces eliminated more than 500 occupants and destroyed several important enemy targets over the past day.

The enemy's total losses in manpower on February 14 amounted to 526 people, and in weapons and military equipment - 55 units, not including UAVs. In particular, these include 3 tanks, 25 armored combat vehicles, 30 artillery systems, 1 air defense system, and 13 vehicles. The Defense Forces also destroyed 5 more important enemy targets. 292 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed (including 6 Lancets and 1 Zala using small arms) - said the brigadier general.

Tarnavsky also noted that a significant portion of the losses inflicted by the Russians were in the Avdiivka sector.

Recall

Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade were urgently redeployed to Avdiivka to strengthen the city's defense. The military noted that the situation in the city at the time of the brigade's deployment was extremely critical.