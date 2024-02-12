Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy enemy command and observation post and warehouse with enemy ammunition: video shown

Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces destroyed an enemy command and observation post and a warehouse with ammunition in Kherson region, UNN reports citing the SSO.

Details

The operators of the 73rd Maritime Center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to work in the Kherson sector, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

While conducting aerial reconnaissance, the crew of the UAV discovered an enemy command and observation post and a warehouse with ammunition.

The targets were hit by FPV drones. Enemy losses amounted to:

- about 10 servicemen were killed;

- two servicemen were wounded;

- a warehouse with ammunition was completely destroyed.