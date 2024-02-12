Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy enemy command and observation post and warehouse with enemy ammunition: video shown
Kyiv • UNN
Special Forces destroyed an enemy command post, an observation post and an ammunition depot in Kherson region, killing 10 soldiers and wounding 2 others.
Details
The operators of the 73rd Maritime Center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to work in the Kherson sector, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.
While conducting aerial reconnaissance, the crew of the UAV discovered an enemy command and observation post and a warehouse with ammunition.
The targets were hit by FPV drones. Enemy losses amounted to:
- about 10 servicemen were killed;
- two servicemen were wounded;
- a warehouse with ammunition was completely destroyed.