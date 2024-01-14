Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy a rare russian Hosta self-propelled artillery system in the Tauride sector

The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a rare russian self-propelled artillery system "Hosta" in the Tavriya sector. This was stated by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavsky, reports UNN.

Details

According to Tarnavsky, total enemy losses in manpower amounted to 437 people and 60 pieces of military equipment.

In particular, 1 tank, 11 armored personnel carriers, 10 artillery systems, 1 air defense system, 27 UAVs, 9 vehicles, and 1 unit of special equipment. One enemy ammunition depot was blown up.

The "Tor" SAM and a rather rare Russian 2S34 Hosta self-propelled artillery system were destroyed - said Brigadier General

Addendum

Tarnavsky also said that Russian terrorists continue to actively carry out air strikes. Yesterday - 34. They are dropping guided bombs. Most of them were in Donetsk region. Several cases of using Ka-52 helicopters and Su-25 attack aircraft were also recorded.

The enemy conducted 43 combat engagements and made 914 artillery attacks. They are concentrating their efforts in the areas of Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka.

For reference

The 2S34 Hosta self-propelled artillery system was adopted by the Russian army in 2008, and mass production started at the same time. It is essentially a "hybrid" of a self-propelled gun and a 120-mm mortar.

According to the declared characteristics, the Hosta self-propelled gun can fire at a range of only 13 kilometers, with a rate of fire of 10 rounds per minute and an ammunition capacity of up to 40 rounds.

Recall

In the Donetsk region, 20 attacks were repelled in the Avdiivka sector and 17 in the Mariinka sector. Occupants are concentrating their efforts in the area of Avdiivka, in Pervomaiske and Nevilske.

The enemy intensified its activity in the Tauride sector, concentrating its efforts in Donetsk region - Tarnavske