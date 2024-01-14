ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy a rare russian Hosta self-propelled artillery system in the Tauride sector

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy a rare russian Hosta self-propelled artillery system in the Tauride sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37500 views

Ukrainian troops destroyed a rare russian artillery system "Hosta" and inflicted significant losses on the enemy, including 437 personnel and 60 pieces of military equipment.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a rare russian self-propelled artillery system "Hosta" in the Tavriya sector. This was stated  by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavsky, reports UNN.

Details

According to Tarnavsky, total enemy losses in manpower amounted to 437 people and 60 pieces of military equipment.

In particular, 1 tank, 11 armored personnel carriers, 10 artillery systems, 1 air defense system, 27 UAVs, 9 vehicles, and 1 unit of special equipment. One enemy ammunition depot was blown up.

The "Tor" SAM and a rather rare Russian 2S34 Hosta self-propelled artillery system were destroyed

- said Brigadier General

Addendum

Tarnavsky also said that Russian terrorists continue to actively carry out air strikes. Yesterday - 34. They are dropping guided bombs. Most of them were in Donetsk region. Several cases of using Ka-52 helicopters and Su-25 attack aircraft were also recorded.

The enemy conducted 43 combat engagements and made 914 artillery attacks. They are concentrating their efforts in the areas of Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka.

For reference

The 2S34 Hosta self-propelled artillery system was adopted by the Russian army in 2008, and mass production started at the same time. It is essentially a "hybrid" of a self-propelled gun and a 120-mm mortar.

According to the declared characteristics, the Hosta self-propelled gun can fire at a range of only 13 kilometers, with a rate of fire of 10 rounds per minute and an ammunition capacity of up to 40 rounds.

Recall

In the Donetsk region, 20 attacks were repelled in the Avdiivka sector and 17 in the Mariinka sector. Occupants are concentrating their efforts in the area of Avdiivka, in Pervomaiske and Nevilske.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

Contact us about advertising